NATIONAL

New Mexico Woman Accused Of Abandoning Newborn In Dumpster

jsalinasBy 14 views
0
This undated photo provided by the Hobbs Police Department shows Alexis Avila, an 18-year-old Hobbs woman facing charges after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster. (Hobbs Police Department via AP)

(AP) — An 18-year-old New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster.

Authorities said during a news conference Monday that four people who were looking through a dumpster heard the baby cry and found it inside a trash bag, wrapped in a dirty towel in Hobbs, near the Texas border.

The baby is in stable condition at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas. Police say investigators used surveillance video to identify a car suspected of being involved. That led them to Alexis Avila, of Hobbs. She told authorities she didn’t know she was pregnant and panicked when she gave birth.

 

Texan Pleads Guilty Capitol Breach Role Holding Beer Can

Previous article

Democrats Try To Stamp Out School Closures As Omicron Surges

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL