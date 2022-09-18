New Model To Enlist Regular Americans To Resettle Refugees

Mohammad Walizada, center right, who fled Afghanistan with his family, sits with three of his children, from the left, Zahra, 10, Hasnat, 3, and Mohammad Ibrahim, 7, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at their home, in Epping, N.H. Since the U.S. military's withdrawal from Kabul last year, the Sponsor Circle Program for Afghans has helped over 600 Afghans restart their lives in their communities. Now the Biden administration is preparing to turn the experiment into a private-sponsorship program for refugees admitted through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and is asking organizations to team up with it to launch a pilot program by the end of 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
(AP) — With refugee resettlement agencies overwhelmed after being gutted by the Trump administration, thousands of Americans heeded the call to help Afghans restart their lives in far-flung towns across the United States with little to no immigrant populations. Now the Biden administration is expected to turn the experiment into a permanent program that will allow everyday Americans to resettle people displaced from a slew of countries. Experts say the private sponsorship model could transform the way America resettles refugees and ensure the doors remain open no matter who is elected to office.
