New, More Serious Charges Filed Against Ex-Middle School Coach

A former Mercedes middle school coach has been hit with additional and more severe charges amid an ongoing investigation into an improper relationship with a student.

53-year-old David Bryan Reyes was first arrested in April after being accused of making verbal sexual advances on an underage female student. Reyes was arrested again Wednesday – and this time was charged with indecency with a child and sexually assaulting a child.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say during their investigation, three more teenage girls came forward and accused Reyes of sexual touching and assault. Reyes, who had coached at Sgt. William G. Harrell Middle School, remains jailed on bonds now totaling $240,000.