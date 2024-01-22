New Name For Boca Chica Gaining Momentum

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

Momentum appears to be picking up for renaming the area where the Space X launch site is in south Texas. Boca Chica is on the Gulf Coast, east of Brownsville. Space X owner Elon Musk is proposing the location change it’s name to Starbase, Texas.

Cameron County and Brownsville officials have passed resolutions supporting the name change. The Mayor of Brownsville is fully on board with the idea. John Cowen, Jr. points out that locals are already referring to that area as “Starbase,” reflecting an enthusiasm for the area. It’s not clear if Space X or any other entity has applied to incorporate the area, which would be one of the first steps in officially adopting the name.