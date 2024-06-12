New Names Announced For Newly-Consolidated Brownsville Elementary Schools

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The plan to close and consolidate three Brownsville elementary schools has resulted in a consolidation of the schools’ names.

A school renaming committee has announced the new names of the schools, and all three combine the names of the school being closed and the school that students are being relocated to. Castaneda Elementary, which students from Cromack Elementary will now attend, has been named Cromack-Castaneda. The others have been named Del Castillo-Morningside Elementary and Reynaldo G. Garza at Southmost Elementary.

Brownsville school trustees approved the consolidation plan in April to help reduce a projected $20 million budget deficit.