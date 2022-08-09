New Normal In TX Town Scared By School Shooting

Teachers in the tiny Texas town of Uvalde are back at work, nearly three months after the massacre that left 19 students dead. The school district police chief who was in charge is on leave and Superintendent Hal Harrell says they’re still searching for a replacement.

The elementary school where the shooting happened will be torn down and kids are being relocated to other campuses. The district has spent millions of dollars to reorganize and provide services to both students and staff. That includes new security.