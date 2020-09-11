New Numbers Show Pandemic’s Impact On Kids

New data out this week shows more than half-a-million American kids have tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s about ten-percent of the nation’s cases so far.

Dr. Valerie Smith of the Texas Medical Association’s COVID Task Force says it’s not surprising, since kids were in day care in the summer and some schools are now reopening. Still, coronavirus deaths among children are almost nonexistent.

The death rate for kids is zero-point-three-percent, and there are 18-states where no kids have died at all.