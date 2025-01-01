New Orleans Attack Suspect Was U.S. Citizen and Army Vet

More details are being released about the man who drove through a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early Wednesday. The FBI says Shamsud Din Jabbar was a U.S.-born citizen from Texas and they believe he was not solely responsible for the attack that killed at least ten and injured dozens of others. FBI spokesperson Alethea Duncan said they are running down every lead including those of his known associates. Officials also said he was a U.S. Army veteran and that he died in a shootout with police. Jabbar drove a white Ford pickup through the crowd of New Year’s revelers around 3:15 in the morning.

An ISIS flag was on the truck’s trailer hitch and weapons and IEDs were found inside the vehicle. Other IEDs were discovered in the French Quarter.