New Orleans police are trying to find a family of four who went missing during a move from Louisiana to Houston.

Investigators say a relative drove 30-year-old Ramon Crisanto, 27-year-old Steys David-Funez, and their two young daughters to a Greyhound bus station in New Orleans on November 30th.

The relative says the four were moving to Houston, and they texted him the same day to say they’d arrived. That’s the last he heard from them, and other family members in Texas say they never showed up.