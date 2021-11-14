New Orleans Marks Anniversary of 4 Girls Integrating Schools

FILE - U.S. Deputy Marshals escort 6-year-old Ruby Bridges from William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, in this November 1960, file photo. New Orleans is marking the 61st anniversary of the integration of its public schools by four 6-year-old girls. Weekend events began with a Friday morning news conference at New Orleans City Hall and an evening screening of a video tribute to the four. A special church service and a motorcade are set for Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/File)