New Orleans: Seniors Left In Dark, Hot Facilities After Ida

Crews begin work on downed power lines leading to a fire station, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Waggaman, La., as residents try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida.Power out, high voltage lines on the ground, maybe weeks until electricity is restored in some places _ it's a distressingly familiar situation for Entergy Corp., Louisiana's largest electrical utility. Entergy is hardly alone. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(AP) — Officials in New Orleans say they will thoroughly inspect senior living apartments in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida after finding people living in buildings without working generators that trapped residents in wheelchairs in dark, sweltering upper floors. The city said five people died in the private buildings in the days after the storm and hundreds were evacuated. The coroner’s office is investigating. Meanwhile, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday that he’s signed a proclamation ordering hotels to give priority ensure rooms go to first responders and other workers in the state to aid disaster recovery efforts.