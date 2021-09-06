New Orleans: Seniors Left In Dark, Hot Facilities After Ida

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Albert Taylor Jr., 76, pushes a walker with supplies gathered from a distribution site, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in the Treme neighborhood of New Orleans. Full restoration of electricity to some of the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana battered to an unprecedented degree by Hurricane Ida could take until the end of the month, the head of Entergy Louisiana warned Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(AP) — Officials in New Orleans say they will thoroughly inspect senior living apartments in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida after finding people living in buildings without working generators that trapped residents in wheelchairs in dark, sweltering upper floors.

The city said five people died in the private buildings in the days after the storm and hundreds were evacuated. The coroner’s office is investigating whether the deaths will be attributed to the hurricane, which struck land nine days before.

New Orleans City Council member Kristin Palmer says management of some of the buildings left the seniors to fend for themselves since the facilities were labeled independent living. She says that’s wrong, especially with residents who are in wheelchairs and stuck on higher floors.