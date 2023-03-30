New Partnership Between DHR, Texas A&M To Create More Medical Residencies

For the second time this week, a new partnership has been formalized that will create more residencies for Rio Grande Valley medical students.

Top officials from DHR Health and Texas A&M gathered Wednesday to sign a collaboration agreement. The agreement makes the A&M Health Science Center the academic affiliate for DHR’s residency programs.

The Wednesday announcement came about six months after DHR cut teaching ties with UTRGV. Two days earlier, UTRGV announced a new residency agreement with HCA Healthcare in a big signing ceremony of their own. The partnership will have Rio Grande Regional in McAllen and Valley Regional in Brownsville serving as teaching hospitals for UTRGV graduate medical students.

The DHR-Aggie residency program is expected to get underway in July.