New Peru President Appears With Military To Cement Power

Peru's new President Dina Boluarte walks to her car after speaking to the press as she leaves her home in Lima, Peru, early Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Peru's Congress voted to remove President Pedro Castillo from office Wednesday and replace him with the vice president, shortly after Castillo tried to dissolve the legislature ahead of a scheduled vote to remove him. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

(AP) — Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. Some politicians already were calling for early elections, however, in an indication of continued political rancor.

Dina Boluarte was elevated from vice president to replace ousted leftist Pedro Castillo as the country’s leader Wednesday after he angered many by trying to dissolve the legislature before an impeachment vote. She said she should be allowed to hold the office for the remaining 3 1/2 years of his term.