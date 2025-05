The Texas economy is about to get another boost with news that Exxon-Mobil is looking to expand with a new plastics plant. Oilman Jay Young says there will be a ripple-effect, boosting pipeline companies, logistics and even local restaurants.

The so-called Coastal Plain Project near Corpus Christi is expected to cost about ten-billion dollars and create three-thousand jobs. It would pump out plastic pellets that would be exported to Asia and turned into packaging.