The city of Mercedes has sworn in a new police chief. Pedro Estrada, the director of the police department’s Criminal Investigations Unit, takes over for interim police chief Blanca Sanchez.

Estrada has been with the Mercedes PD for only about a year but has 24 years of law enforcement experience, much of it with agencies in Starr County. Estrada says one of his top priorities will be to engage the residents of the community in helping to protect the city.