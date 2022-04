A new poll has Texas Governor Greg Abbott up by just two over challenger Beto O’Rourke. Texas Lyceum released the results Friday putting the Republican Abbott at 42 percent while the Democrat O’Rourke was at 40 percent.

Seven percent said they were considering someone else while another seven percent said they hadn’t thought about it. It’s the closest the pair have been since last October when a Rice University poll had Abbott with a one point lead.