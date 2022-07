A new poll shows a majority of Americans don’t want President Biden to run for a second term.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll shows 71 percent of the roughly 13-hundred people surveyed do not want Biden to seek re-election. Over 40 percent of those people say he shouldn’t run again because he is a bad president, while about one-third say he is too old.

The poll results also finds 61-percent say they do not want former President Trump to run again either.