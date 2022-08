A new poll is revealing that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is virtually running neck-and-neck with his Democratic challenger.

The poll published by the Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler Sunday shows Paxton leading Rochelle Garza by just two percentage points. The embattled incumbent faces the tightest margin in any statewide campaign.

Paxton has been under indictment for securities fraud for most of his tenure. However, no federal charges have been filed.