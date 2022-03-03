New Port Of Brownsville Access Road Set To Open

Rio Grande Valley and state transportation officials will gather Friday to open a new access road to the Port of Brownsville. The just-completed South Port Connector Road is an almost 2-mile long, 2-lane highway stretching from State Highway 4 to Ostos Road which parallels the Brownsville Ship Channel.

The $25.6 million road was built to improve access to the Port of Brownsville and Veterans International Bridge, and to facilitate the flow of cargo from the port to the SpaceX facility on Boca Chica Beach.

Funding for the South Port Connector was a partnership among the Brownsville Navigation District, Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority, Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization, and Texas Department of Transportation.