New Rental Funds Found To Stop Evictions Of Hidalgo County Families

Despite having to return nearly 12 million dollars in unused funds from a federal pandemic rental assistance program, Hidalgo County officials say there are still monies available to help families in danger of becoming homeless.

The county’s Community Service Agency says some funds still remain from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Agency director Jamie Longoria tells the McAllen Monitor those monies will go to 170 families in immediate danger of losing a roof over their heads.

A total of about 550 families have applied and been approved for the rental assistance, and the agency has identified other funds it hopes will be able to keep them in their homes. The rental assistance program is due to end next month, and Longoria is urging anyone who needs the assistance to apply now.