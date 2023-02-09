New Report: Houston Is Home To 9 Of Nation’s Top 100 Truck Bottlenecks

The annual report from the American Transportation Research Institute says nine of the nation’s top 100 truck traffic bottlenecks are in Houston. Number-three in the nation is on I-45 at I-69 downtown. Another trouble spot is on I-10 at I-45, also downtown, at number-11.

Other logjams in Houston include the Katy at the West Loop, the West Loop at 290, and the West Loop at the Southwest Freeway.

Four other Texas bottlenecks are also in Texas, with two in Dallas, and one each in Austin and Ft. Worth.