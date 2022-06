A new report says Uvalde police who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting waited 77-minutes before trying to open two locked classroom doors.

A report in the San Antonio Express-News says investigators don’t believe the gunman who killed 21 people in Uvalde last month could have locked the two doors from the inside. Doors at the school are designed to lock when they close.

The report says police had access to a tool that could have opened the door even if it was locked.