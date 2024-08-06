New Research Finds Declining U.S. Inflows Partly The Cause Of Low Reservoir Levels

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Water flows from U.S. sources into the two international reservoirs that supply the Rio Grande Valley are declining dramatically. That’s according to new data from the International Boundary and Water Commission, and reported on by the Texas Tribune.

The U.S. agency’s analysis shows that flows from American tributaries into the Amistad reservoir were 33% less in the decade from 2011 to 2020 compared to the decade from 1981 to 1990. Total inflow into the Falcon reservoir was down 21.5%. The initial report doesn’t identify the tributaries and doesn’t provide an explanation for the diminished inflows, but the IBWC is expected to provide more information this week.

Despite the new analysis, IBWC Commissioner Maria Elena Giner says getting Mexico to deliver the water it owes the U.S. remains “front and center.” Mexico is currently 900,000 acre-feet behind on its deliveries required under a 1944 treaty.