Texas’s fast growth is putting a strain on the water supply. There’s an ambitious plan in the Hill Country to create a new reservoir, as a way to balance both demand an a record drought.

Darrell Nichols with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority says the six-billion dollar “Water Secure Project” also includes 250-miles of pipeline to move that water up from the proposed site, which is near Victoria. Underground storage is also in the works, too.