New School Entrance Security Controls Coming To PSJA ISD

The PSJA school district will spend about a half-million dollars on new security technology that limits who is allowed to enter a school building.

School trustees have approved using $482,000 in federal funds on door access control technology. The access control equipment allows school personnel to decide who can open doors, and it also keeps a log of who is using that door.

The technology will be installed at PSJA’s middle and high school campuses. It’s scheduled to be operational before the end of this semester. The contract for the project was awarded to San Antonio-based 3Sixty Integrated.