The State Fair of Texas is making some security changes for this year’s event. Fair officials announced Thursday that the gun ban enacted last year is still in effect.

Visitors 17 and younger must still be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old after 5 p.m. In addition, the fair will have a clear-bag policy this year. Small clutches that aren’t clear will be allowed.

All bags are subject to search, including medical bags and childcare bags, which don’t have to be clear. Opening day for the 2025 State Fair of Texas is on September 26th.