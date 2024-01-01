New Smuggling Indictment Handed Up Against Laredo CBP Officer

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Human smuggling has been added to the drug smuggling and bribery charges filed against a Laredo Customs and Border Protection officer last month.

A superseding indictment charges 36-year-old Emanuel Celedon with four counts of smuggling undocumented immigrants into the U.S. Federal prosecutors say Celedon, in September and November last year, allowed vehicles transporting the immigrants to pass through a Laredo port of entry without being inspected.

Celedon was first arrested for taking bribes to wave through vehicles hauling cocaine. Both the human and drug smuggling charges carry a penalty of up to 40 years in federal prison.