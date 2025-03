San Antonio loves the Spurs but a new poll shows that voters are split on whether they should get a new, downtown stadium. It was done by researchers at UTSA. Professor Bryan Gervais says about 40-percent of voters approve of the plan. And 36-percent don’t like it. There’s still a whopping 20-percent who are not sure.

The extreme makeover of downtown, including the arena, is expected to top three-billion dollars. And it’s still unclear how that will be financed