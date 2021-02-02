New Starship Prototype Fails To Survive Test Launch

Another successful launch, but another unsuccessful landing. The latest SpaceX Starship prototype lifted off from its Boca Chica Beach launchpad just before 2:30 this afternoon.

The SN9 hit the altitude target of 10 kilometers, went horizontal and performed a successful flip maneuver. But the rocket could not return to a completely vertical position, it slammed into the ground at an angle, and exploded in flames. No one was hurt.

The high-altitude launch of the SN9 had been cleared late Monday night by the FAA, which said SpaceX had taken the corrective actions needed to resolve outstanding safety issues following the fiery crash of the SN8 in December. The cause of the SN9 crash is being investigated with a focus on the rocket’s Raptor engines.