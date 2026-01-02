A variety of new laws are on the books in states across the country. New social media limits for minors go into effect for Virginia, Minnesota and North Carolina.

In California, there’s a new law banning ICE agents from covering their faces while on duty. New York, Illinois, and Delaware have new laws that would allow terminally ill patients to end their lives with medical assistance.

New Jersey will require a thorough investigation of chronic school absenteeism in 2026. And, the minimum wage has went up 17 states.