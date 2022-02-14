New STC Nursing Funds Pledged By Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County leaders have signed a pledge of $2 million to South Texas College to fund the salaries of additional nursing instructors with the goal of doubling the number of graduating nurses.

Top officials with the county and the college gathered Monday for a check-signing ceremony. Hidalgo County and Texas as a whole continues to suffer a serious shortage of nurses.

Projections show that while the supply of registered nurses statewide is expected to grow by more than 30 percent in the next 10 years, demand is expected to grow closer to 40 percent. Currently, the statewide RN vacancy rate is 9.8 percent, and 11.6 percent in the Rio Grande Valley.