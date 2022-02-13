New STC Nursing Initiatives To Be Announced

Hidalgo County and South Texas College leaders will gather Monday morning for a check-signing ceremony in which the county will pledge $2 million to fund the salaries of additional nursing instructors.

Officials say the goal is to double the number of nurses graduating from STC. Also, a new initiative to address the current nursing shortage in Texas will be announced by Texas Workforce Commission member Julian Alvarez.

The Texas Department of Health Services projects the state will need more than 57,000 registered nurses in the next 10 years. The statewide RN vacancy rate is 9.8 percent, and 11.6 percent in the Rio Grande Valley.