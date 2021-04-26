New Storm System Brings Fire Danger, Winds, Snow, Possible Tornadoes

A new storm system is bringing the possibility of dangerous weather from California to Texas. This includes fire danger, strong winds, snow, and possible tornadoes.

Gusty winds and low humidity are fueling a wildfire that’s forced 200 families to evacuate near Kingman, Arizona. Winds up to 65 miles-an-hour and humidity as low as five-percent are creating critical fire conditions from eastern Arizona to South Dakota.

Meantime, the storm is expected to dump heavy snow from California’s Sierra Nevada range to the Colorado Rockies where more than a foot of snow could fall.