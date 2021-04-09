NATIONAL

‘New strategy’: Politicians In Crisis Refuse Calls To Resign

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump, right, accompanied by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., left, arrive for Game 5 of the World Series baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP) — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has denied wrongdoing and refused to resign — or even lay low — amid mounting political pressure. Instead, he’s looking to solidify his place as one of the brightest stars of the Republican Party’s most conservative wing, keynoting a Friday evening event at Donald Trump’s Doral golf club in Miami. Gaetz is embodying a new game plan when it comes to political scandal: just keep barreling ahead. Never resign and try not to even apologize or explain, the thinking goes, but keep pushing ahead until the news cycle moves on. It’s become an increasingly common strategy for politicians from both parties.

 

