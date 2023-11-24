New Study Shows Eating Popcorn Can Hold Lower Dementia Risk

A new study shows that eating popcorn can help lower the risk of dementia. Researchers at Rush University in Chicago tracked 33-hundred seniors for six years and found that those who ate at least three ounces of whole grains a day, such as popcorn, quinoa or cereal, had a smaller decline in cognitive scores than those who barely ate whole grains.

Researchers say they only saw that effect in Black participants. The reason is unclear but six out of ten seniors who took part in the study were Black.