New Superintendent Named For Brownsville Catholic Diocese Schools

There is a new superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville. Marcelo Eureste has been selected to succeed Sister Cynthia Mello who has been in the post the past nine years.

Eureste, who is an Edinburg native, is returning to the Valley from Southern California where he’s been serving in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Before that, he served with the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

Bishop Daniel Flores described Euresti as uniquely prepared to strengthen Catholic schools and expand Catholic education in the Valley.