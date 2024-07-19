New Superintendent Named For San Benito Schools

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The San Benito school district has found its new superintendent. School trustees, in a unanimous vote, selected acting Superintendent Alfredo Perez as the finalist for the post.

Perez has been acting Superintendent since last September when then-superintendent Theresa Servellon resigned, three weeks after she’d been suspended after just a year in the position. Servellon was suspended by a new political majority that had been elected to the school board.

Perez was the school district’s Migrant and Federal Programs director when he was named acting Superintendent. Perez has been with the San Benito CISD for 16 years.