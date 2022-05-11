New Superintendent Set To Take Over Idea Public Schools

It appears IDEA Public Schools has found its next superintendent. The Valley-based charter school district has named Texas Education Agency official Jeff Cottrill the lone finalist for the superintendent’s job.

Cottrill has been TEA’s deputy commissioner for governance and accountability for the past three years. He’ll take over for acting superintendent and CEO Collin Sewell.

Cottrill will be IDEA’s first superintendent hired from outside its system in its 22-year history, and the fourth leader in the last two years after internal and outside reviews determined there’d been misspending and misuse of resources on the part of the original IDEA chief Tom Torkelson and his successor JoAnn Gama.