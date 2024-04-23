New Superintendent Set To Take Over Sharyland ISD

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Sharyland ISD Board of Trustees has formally approved the hiring of Dr. Elaine Howard as the school district’s new superintendent.

The announcement came during the school board’s meeting Monday night – almost a month after naming Howard the sole finalist for the job. Howard is taking over for Dr. Maria Vidaurri who is retiring after leading the Sharyland ISD for five years.

Howard, who has been in leadership positions with school districts in the San Antonio and Austin areas, says her focus for the Sharyland ISD will be to ensure students have state-of-the-art computers and equipment, and that they’re learning in an environment aligned with higher education standards.