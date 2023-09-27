New Technology Gets Investigators Closer To Identifying 2012 Homicide Victim Buried North of SPI

Eleven years later, homicide investigators are a big step closer to learning the name of a woman found buried in the sand north of South Padre Island.

Technological advancements have allowed experts with the DPS’ Texas Rangers to provide, not only a sophisticated sketch but a 3D model rendering and a genealogy analysis of the woman.

What they show is an Asian woman with black hair, between 18 and 50 years old, about 5 feet tall, and weighing about 110 pounds. It was also determined that the woman’s eyebrows and lips were cosmetically tattooed. Investigators add she was wearing blue plaid shorts and a purple sleeveless shirt when her body was recovered.

It was on October 10th 2012 when Cameron County sheriff’s deputies were called to an area about five miles north of Beach Access 6 by a tourist who had spotted the woman’s body in the sand.