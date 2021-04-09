New Texas COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Below State Average

(AP) — State health officials have reported below-average new COVID-19 case and death totals for Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported almost 3,200 new cases Thursday, below the state’s seven-day rolling average of 3,314 as computed by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

The 92 new deaths are below the Johns Hopkins average for Texas of 95. However, the state added 1,522 previously unreported COVID-19 cases. Johns Hopkins data show the pandemic total of cases remains just over 3 million, while the state’s pandemic death toll has topped 49,000.