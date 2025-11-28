Dozens of new state laws will take effect next month and in January. Laws about to take affect will let private citizens sue anybody who sends abortion drugs to Texas, create tougher penalties for lawmakers who break quorum to obstruct legislative votes, and replace the STAAR Test with three shorter tests throughout the school year.

The redrawn congressional district map is before the US Supreme Court following a challenge. A bill to create the three-billion-dollar Dementia Prevention and Research Institute is also help up in court.