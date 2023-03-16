New Trial Date Set For Two Accused Of Plotting Donna High School Shooting

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two Donna teenagers could go on trial Monday on charges stemming from their apparent plot to shoot up Donna High School. A trial date has been set for March 20th for Nathaniel Montelongo and Barbarito Pantoja.

The two 18-year-olds are charged with conspiring to commit capital murder of multiple persons. They were arrested May 26th last year. An anonymous tip two days earlier to Donna police led to an investigation that brought in the FBI and ATF. That led to the discovery in Pantoja’s home of papers detailing the planning of the mass shooting.

Authorities also found a rifle and body armor as they arrested two juveniles who were allegedly part of the plot. Montelongo and Pantoja have been jailed since their arrests on bonds of $750,000 each.