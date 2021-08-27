New Urgency To Airlift After Kabul Blasts Kill More Than 100

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

(AP) — Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have resumed with new urgency, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of people desperately fleeing a Taliban takeover and killed more than 100. The U.S. warned more attacks could come ahead of next week’s end to America’s longest war. As the call to prayer echoed through Kabul along with the roar of departing planes Friday, the anxious crowds outside the city’s airport appeared as large as ever. They are acutely aware that the window is closing to board a flight before the airlift ends and Western troops withdraw. Afghan and U.S. officials said Thursday’s bombings near Kabul’s international airport killed at least 95 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. Officials warned the toll could rise.