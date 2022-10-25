NATIONAL

New US Prisons Chief Pledges Truth, Reform For Ailing System

Fred CruzBy 90 views
0
Colette Peters, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, speaks during at interview with the Associated Press at Federal Bureau of Prisons headquarters in Washington, Friday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) — The outsider brought in to reform the ailing federal Bureau of Prisons has pledged to hold accountable any employees who sexually assault inmates and reform the agency’s archaic hiring practices. Colette Peters also did not rule out closing problematic prisons. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Peters pledged to change the agency’s hiring practices to find candidates who want to “change hearts and minds.” AP reporting has revealed rampant sexual abuse and other criminal conduct by staff. There have been dozens of escapes, deaths, and severe staffing shortages that have hampered responses to emergencies.

 

Fred Cruz

Police: Boyfriend At Texas Hospital For Baby’s Birth Kills 2

Previous article

Arizona Governor Puts More Containers Along Mexican Border

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL