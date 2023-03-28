New UTRGV Vaqueros Football Complex Unveiled

When the inaugural UT-RGV football team takes the field in the fall of 2025, it will be in a brand new facility in Edinburg.

The UTRGV Athletics Department Tuesday unveiled renderings of what will be the Vaqueros Performance Center – a $45 million sports complex that’ll be built just north of the UTRGV baseball stadium.

The 45,000 square-foot center will house the football team, coaches’ offices, a strength and conditioning room, a sports medicine facility, and more. There will also be two outdoor practice fields for both football and soccer.

The Vaqueros Performance Center is the largest project in a more than $80 million package of projects for UTRGV Athletics that include renovations and enhancements to the baseball stadium, the Fieldhouse, and the existing soccer, tennis, and golf facilities.