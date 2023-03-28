LOCALSportsTRENDING

New UTRGV Vaqueros Football Complex Unveiled

Tim SullivanBy 1 view
0

When the inaugural UT-RGV football team takes the field in the fall of 2025, it will be in a brand new facility in Edinburg.

The UTRGV Athletics Department Tuesday unveiled renderings of what will be the Vaqueros Performance Center – a $45 million sports complex that’ll be built just north of the UTRGV baseball stadium.

The 45,000 square-foot center will house the football team, coaches’ offices, a strength and conditioning room, a sports medicine facility, and more. There will also be two outdoor practice fields for both football and soccer.

The Vaqueros Performance Center is the largest project in a more than $80 million package of projects for UTRGV Athletics that include renovations and enhancements to the baseball stadium, the Fieldhouse, and the existing soccer, tennis, and golf facilities.

Tim Sullivan

Mattresses Set On Fire in Mexican Migrant Center Kills 39

Previous article

You may also like

More in LOCAL