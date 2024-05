Uvalde CISD officially has two new school board members, including the uncle of a child who died in the Robb Elementary School shooting two years ago.

On Monday, the school board met and both Jaclyn Gonzales and Jesse Rizo were sworn into office. Each was elected to the board on May 4th. Rizo’s niece Jackie Cazares was one of the 21 people who were killed in school massacre in 2022.