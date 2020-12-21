New Virus Strains Prompt Travel Restrictions With Britain

Passengers wearing face mask wait next to the Eurostar Terminal at Gare du Nord train station in Paris, Monday Dec. 21, 2020. France is banning all travel from the U.K. for 48 hours in an attempt to make sure that a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain doesn't reach its shores. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Passengers wearing face mask wait next to the Eurostar Terminal at Gare du Nord train station in Paris, Monday Dec. 21, 2020. France is banning all travel from the U.K. for 48 hours in an attempt to make sure that a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain doesn't reach its shores. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

(AP) – More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus. The restrictions focus mainly on Britain, which imposed strict new lockdown measures Saturday night because of what it described as the unusually rapid spread of a new strain there. A few other European countries have confirmed cases of the virus variant, and another strain considered especially infectious has been identified in South Africa. Governments are looking at ways to protect their populations and hospital systems as scientists analyze test results.