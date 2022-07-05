New Wave Of Coronavirus Cases Prompts Brownsville To Raise COVID Threat Level

The recent significant increase in coronavirus infections has prompted the city of Brownsville to raise its COVID alert level.

On the recommendation of city health officials, the 5-level COVID-19 Threat Matrix has been raised to Level 2, which indicates a moderate spread of the coronavirus, and advises residents to wear a mask, keep a distance from other people, and frequently wash or sanitize your hands.

Local health officials say the super-contagious Omicron variants are spreading very easily right now, resulting in more than 1,000 new COVID cases in the past few days in Cameron County and nearly 1,500 in Hidalgo County. That, in turn, has led to a dramatic jump in hospitalizations.

The health authorities in both Cameron and Hidalgo counties are again urging folks to get vaccinated if you haven’t, and to get boosted if you have.